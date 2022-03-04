ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Peter Bazalgette Acquires 110,059 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($132,903.66).

ITV opened at GBX 77.10 ($1.03) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

