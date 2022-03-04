ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

