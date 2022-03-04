J. M. Smucker’s (SJM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 81,249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

