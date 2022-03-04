Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Shares of JAGX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.