Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of JAGX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $7.44.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.