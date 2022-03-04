James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

