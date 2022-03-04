Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $423,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

