Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

