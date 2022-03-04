Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.24% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW opened at $35.11 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

