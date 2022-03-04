Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.47 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

