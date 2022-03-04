Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

