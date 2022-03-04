Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

