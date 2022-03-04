Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,239 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

