Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 119,421 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,421 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

