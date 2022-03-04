Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 44,450 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $224.46.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $7,694,778. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

