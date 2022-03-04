Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $214.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
