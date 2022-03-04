Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $214.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

