JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $216,391,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

