Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($67.56).

BN stock opened at €51.23 ($57.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.14. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

