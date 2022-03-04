Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

S92 opened at €30.88 ($34.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.94 and its 200-day moving average is €37.86. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($28.20) and a one year high of €56.20 ($63.15).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

