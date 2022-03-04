Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

