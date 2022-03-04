Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HP in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,803 shares of company stock worth $5,180,424. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

