Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $12,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

