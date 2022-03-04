Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $360.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) received a $360.00 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

