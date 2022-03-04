Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

