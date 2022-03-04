Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $223.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.