Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.