Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 146.1% in February

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 146.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.