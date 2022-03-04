Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 146.1% in February

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 146.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of JRSH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.20.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
