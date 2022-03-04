Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $229,267.82 and $75,044.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00103178 BTC.
About Jetcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “
Jetcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
