Jill Twedt Sells 4,000 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

