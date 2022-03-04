JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.43

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.43 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 112.78 ($1.51). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,397,390 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £734.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

