John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “John Bean’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share declined year over year despite an increase in revenues. Both metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Even though John Bean has been witnessing high order levels in both its segments, the shortages of labor and critical raw material (particularly electronic components) impacted its production. These headwinds, along with inflated costs, are expected to persist in 2022. John Bean, thus, expects consolidated margins in 2022 to be slightly above the 2021 reported levels. In the AeroTech segment, even though passenger air travel has picked up, it still remains well below the pre-pandemic levels. It will continue to impact the company’s mobile equipment business. Also, the recovery in foodservice demand at the FoodTech segment might be short-lived if COVID-19 cases surge again.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

JBT stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

