John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HTY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 34,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,648. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

