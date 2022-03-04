Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

