Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRNGF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 372,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

