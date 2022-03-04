JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBK. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.70 ($8.66).

CBK stock opened at €6.63 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.65. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

