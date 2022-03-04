JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $35.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

