JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $133.24. 1,267,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,514,799. The stock has a market cap of $393.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

