JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.47) to GBX 302 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.1081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

