JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.47) to GBX 302 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.00.
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QinetiQ Group (QNTQY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.