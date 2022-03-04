JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $378.00

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 378 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 382 ($5.13), with a volume of 155348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of £317.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

