JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JSR has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.58.
About JSR (Get Rating)
