JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JSR has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Get JSR alerts:

About JSR (Get Rating)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.