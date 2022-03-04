Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.56), with a volume of 1870940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.40 ($2.70).

Specifically, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.76), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,904.15).

Several research firms have recently commented on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

