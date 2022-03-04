Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Kadant stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.75. 18,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37. Kadant has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kadant by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kadant by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

