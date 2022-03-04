Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.96

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 262021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15.
About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)
