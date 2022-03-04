Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $126.41

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and traded as low as $115.39. Kerry Group shares last traded at $116.16, with a volume of 23,404 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($155.06) to €125.00 ($140.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($151.69) to €136.00 ($152.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

