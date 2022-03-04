KIMCHI.finance Market Cap Achieves $198,169.23 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $198,169.23 and $2,255.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00035182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00103418 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.