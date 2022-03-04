Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

JSML opened at $57.18 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

