Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corteva by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Corteva by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 219.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.