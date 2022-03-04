Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

