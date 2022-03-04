Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.