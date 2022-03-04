Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $245.63 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

