Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $10,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carvana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Carvana by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 2.36. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.